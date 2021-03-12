Eagles Restructuring G Brandon Brooks’ Contract

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Eagles guard Brandon Brooks is restructuring his contact to help the team with cap space.

Fowler adds that nothing changes regarding Brooks’ deal beyond a simple restructure.

This is interesting considering that Albert Breer of SI.com recently reported that the Eagles have had trade discussions with teams regarding Brooks this offseason.

The Eagles have been working to create some cap room and reworking Brooks’ deal could free up over $7 million.

Brooks working his way back from a torn Achilles.

Brooks, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Texans before signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles that included $21 million guaranteed in 2016.

Brooks was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in 2019 worth $56.2 million in new money and $30 million guaranteed. He’s owed a base salary of $10.4 million for the 2021 season.

In 2019, Brooks started all 16 games for the Eagles at right guard before being placed on injured reserve in January with a separated shoulder.