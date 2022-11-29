Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Out Indefinitely With Lacerated Kidney

According to Tom Pelissero, Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney in the team’s Sunday night win over the Packers.

Pelissero adds the two sides are still doing tests to determine a timeline but Gardner-Johnson won’t need surgery and it’s not expected to end his season.

The fourth-year safety had been having a big season for Philadelphia, so it’s good news for the Eagles that he’s expected to be back.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and eight pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 51 safety out of 88 qualifying players.