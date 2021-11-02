Eagles Seeking 2nd Or 3rd-Rnd Pick For DT Fletcher Cox

According to Mike Kaye, the Eagles are willing to listen to trade offers for DT Fletcher Cox, but they want at least a second or third-round pick in return for the former All-Pro.

Cox has struggled to make an impact like he’s accustomed to in Philadelphia’s new defensive system, but Kaye says the Eagles want significant compensation for the dead cap hit they’d take by trading him.

Cox is due just the minimum base salary for the rest of 2021, however, Kaye adds that a team would need to figure out how the remaining years of his deal fit into their plans, which is another obstacle to a deal.

Other teams have inquired with the Eagles about Cox, but so far the offers have not been to their liking.

Kaye adds it’s also unlikely the Eagles trade OT Andre Dillard, as teams have not met their asking price for a deal, which is also high, so far.

Cox, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He’s currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed.

Cox stands to make base salaries of $15 million and $16.1 million over the final two years of his contract.

In 2021, Cox has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 12 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovered for a touchdown. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 43 interior defender out of 121 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Tuesday’s trade deadline as the news is available.