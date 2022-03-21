Eagles Sign WR Zach Pascal To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles have signed WR Zach Pascal to a one-year deal.

Pascal played for Eagles HC Nick Sirianni when the two were with the Colts together.

Pascal, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. Washington cut him coming out of camp though.

The Titans signed Pascal to their practice squad and he returned to Tennessee on a futures contract for 2018. The Titans waived him in June and he was claimed by the Colts. He signed a one-year extension with Indianapolis in 2019 and re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Pascal appeared in 16 games for the Colts and caught 38 passes on 69 targets for 384 yards and three touchdowns.