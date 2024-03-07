Eagles Team To Watch For Saquon Barkley?

There’s a lot of chatter about the Eagles as a potential landing spot for Giants RB Saquon Barkley.

Howard Eskin said on WIP Radio on Thursday he has heard the Eagles are interested in Barkley. Ryan Dunleavy reports the interest is mutual from Barkley’s camp.

Ralph Vacchiano writes he heard from several sources that Eagles GM Howie Roseman could take a swing at Barkley if his market isn’t as robust as he expects.

There are several teams expected to be interested in Barkley when free agency opens next week. It remains to be seen what type of contract that interest translates to, as the whole league is wary of investing too much in the running back position

Last year Barkley turned down deals that were reportedly in the neighborhood of $11 million a year.

It’s also a possibility Barkley could return to New York if he doesn’t like what he finds in free agency.

Barkley, 27, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Barkley appeared in 14 games for the Giants and rushed for 962 yards on 247 attempts with six rushing touchdowns to go along with 41 receptions on 60 targets for 280 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

