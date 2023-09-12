Eagles Waive WR Charleston Rambo From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have waived WR Charleston Rambo from injured reserve with a settlement.

Rambo, 23, went undrafted out of Miami in 2022 before catching on with the Panthers and was among their final roster cuts.

He was later drafted into the XFL by the Orlando Guardians. He caught on with the Eagles in May but was waived with an injury designation before the season.

In 2023, Rambo appeared in nine games for the Guardians in the XFL and caught 31 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns.