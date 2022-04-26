Eagles Weighing Trade Up In First Round?

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Eagles and GM Howie Roseman have come up in league circles as a team that could potentially be considering trading up in the draft.

Rapoport adds Philadelphia could be tempted to come up for Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux if he slips out of the top five. The team did host him for a top 30 visit.

They also could have their eyes on a cornerback like Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley.

Roseman has a reputation as one of the league’s most aggressive traders and already has dealt away one of the Eagles’ three first-round picks they were originally scheduled to have.

Rapoport notes Roseman could move up or down the board and likes to keep his options open.

Thibodeaux was once viewed as a potential No. 1 pick and still could be a top-five pick at the end of April.

However, there have been whispers that teams in the NFL aren’t as high on Thibodeaux as the outside perception, and he could be in for a draft-day slide.

Thibodeaux, 21, was the No. 1 high school recruit entering Oregon in 2019 and backed that up over his three years, finishing as an AP All-American his final two years.

During his three-year college career at Oregon, Thibodeaux appeared in 30 games and recorded 126 tackles, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.