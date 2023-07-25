Eagles Worked Out Seven Players Including WR N’Keal Harry

The Philadelphia Eagles brought in seven free agents for tryouts Tuesday, according to Howard Balzer.
The full list includes:
- LB Marcus Allen
- T Quinton Barrow
- WR Deon Cain
- WR N’Keal Harry
- WR JaVonta Payton
- S DeAndre Houston-Carson
- C Ahofitu Maka
Harry, 25, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.
New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry made a base salary of $1,872,047 in the final year of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
In 2022, Harry appeared in nine games for the Bears and caught seven passes on nine targets for 116 yards and one touchdown.
