Eight Teams Have Contacted Jets About Sam Darnold

Albert Breer reiterates a report on Jets QB Sam Darnold that eight teams have reached out to New York about a potential trade.

Breer says the Jets want to evaluate the incoming class of rookie quarterbacks, including having the chance to see BYU’s Zach Wilson and Ohio State’s Justin Fields throw at their pro days. Those are on March 26 and March 30 respectively.

That potentially pushes any decision on a Darnold trade until the end of March when pro days for the top quarterbacks will conclude. That’s assuming the Jets do indeed decide to move on with one of the prospects in this class.

Breer thinks the Jets are looking at compensation around what the Cardinals got for Josh Rosen a couple years ago, so a second and another mid-round pick.

With trades completed for Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz, Darnold becomes the next-highest profile QB reportedly available this offseason, at least until when/if the Texans relent on their stance with QB Deshaun Watson.

Darnold, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $30,370,490 contract with the Jets that included a $20,167,628 signing bonus.

The contract will also include a fifth-year option for the Jets to pick up in 2021.

In 2020, Darnold has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,767 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Darnold and the Jets as the news is available.