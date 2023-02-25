Every NFL Team’s 2023 Offseason Needs

Thanks for checking out our 2023 Team Needs previews. Consider this a primer for what each team will look to accomplish this offseason and the resources they have to work with.
A couple of notes. Cap space projections are from Over The Cap and based on a salary cap of $224.8 million. It’s also using OTC’s effective cap space, which takes into account what teams have to budget to sign their rookies and fill out the offseason 51-man roster.
Compensatory picks are from OTC’s projections, which are historically the most accurate in the industry. Their methodology is outlined here. The comp picks awarded through the NFL’s minority hiring incentive program have also been accounted for.
A note on the draft order: because the Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for tampering, the slotting for the picks afterward has been impacted. For instance, the Steelers have the first pick in the second round from the Bears which normally would be No. 33 overall. Instead, it’s No. 32. Keep that in mind for every pick after No. 20.
All eight of our 2023 NFL Offseason Team Needs previews, grouped by division, are linked below.
AFC
AFC North Team Needs
AFC South Team Needs
AFC East Team Needs
AFC West Team Needs
NFC
NFC North Team Needs
NFC South Team Needs
NFC East Team Needs
NFC West Team Needs
