Expected Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Backed Kirk Cousins During Interview Process

Jeremy Fowler reports that Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, the presumptive next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, conveyed a firm belief in starting QB Kirk Cousins during his interviews.

Fowler adds O’Connell wasn’t the only candidate to back Cousins. He’s high on his potential after working with him as the QB coach for three seasons in Washington.

The Vikings will have to do something with Cousins’ contract this offseason, as he’s set to count a staggering $45 million against the cap.

Fowler says the front office will ultimately make the decision, but O’Connell’s opinion obviously carries some weight and could make an extension a more likely outcome.

Cousins, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension in 2020.

In 2021, Cousins appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Cousins and the Vikings as the news is available.