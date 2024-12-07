NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/7

49ers
- Elevated LB Jalen Graham and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
- Activated DB Talanoa Hufanga from injured reserve.
- Placed DB George Odum and RB Jordan Mason on injured reserve.
- Signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bears
- Elevated DB Adrian Colbert and RB Darrynton Evans from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
Bills
- Activated DT DeWayne Carter from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Lewis Cine and TE Zach Davidson from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Waived LB Nicholas Morrow (vested veteran).
Browns
- Elevated DT T.Y. McGill and WR James Proche from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
- Placed DT Maurice Hurst and T Jedrick Wills on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Kadarius Toney and WR Mike Woods from their practice squad to the active roster.
Buccaneers
- Elevated K Jack Browning and DB Dallis Flowers from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
- Signed LB Antonio Grier from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chargers
- Activated LB Junior Colson from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Jaret Patterson and DB Kendall Williamson from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Chiefs
- Elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and TE Baylor Cupp from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
- Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Nikko Remigio from their practice squad to the active roster.
Dolphins
- Elevated LS Zach Triner from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).
Eagles
- Elevated FB Khari Blasingame and DB Andre’ Sam from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
- Placed TE Dallas Goedert on injured reserve.
- Signed TE E.J. Jenkins from their practice squad to the active roster.
Falcons
- Elevated WR Chris Blair from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).
Giants
- Placed DT D.J. Davidson on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Casey Rogers from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DT Elijah Garcia from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived QB Tim Boyle (vested veteran).
Jaguars
- Elevated WR Joshua Cephus from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).
Jets
- Activated WR Allen Lazard and G Wes Schweitzer from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Kendall Sheffield from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed LB C.J. Mosley on injured reserve.
- Waived C Connor McGovern.
Panthers
- Elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Stephen Sullivan from their practice squad to the active roster.
Patriots
- Elevated DE Keshawn Banks and G Michael Jordan from their practice squad to the active roster.
Raiders
- Elevated WR Kristian Wilkerson from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).
Rams
- Elevated DB Charles Woods from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).
Saints
- Activated RB Kendre Miller from injured reserve.
- Placed G Nick Saldiveri on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Dante Pettis and WR Kevin Austin from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived G Kyle Hergel.
Seahawks
- Elevated RB George Holani and P Ty Zentner from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
Titans
- Activated DB Chidobe Awuzie from injured reserve.
- Elevated G Arlington Hambright and TE Thomas Odukoya from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Placed G Logan Bruss on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Kendell Brooks and WR Mason Kinsey from their practice squad to the active roster.
Vikings
- Activated LS Andrew DePaola and K Will Reichard from injured reserve.
- Elevated LB Gabriel Murphy from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Waived K John Parker Romo.
