NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/7

  • Elevated K Jack Browning and DB Dallis Flowers from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
  • Signed LB Antonio Grier from their practice squad to the active roster.

  • Activated LB Junior Colson from injured reserve.
  • Elevated RB Jaret Patterson and DB Kendall Williamson from their practice squad (standard elevations).

  • Elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and TE Baylor Cupp from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
  • Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Nikko Remigio from their practice squad to the active roster.

  • Elevated LS Zach Triner from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).

  • Elevated FB Khari Blasingame and DB Andre’ Sam from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
  • Placed TE Dallas Goedert on injured reserve.
  • Signed TE E.J. Jenkins from their practice squad to the active roster.

  • Elevated WR Chris Blair from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).

  • Placed DT D.J. Davidson on injured reserve.
  • Signed DT Casey Rogers from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed DT Elijah Garcia from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Waived QB Tim Boyle (vested veteran).

  • Elevated WR Joshua Cephus from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).

  • Elevated WR Kristian Wilkerson from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).

  • Elevated DB Charles Woods from their practice squad to the active roster (standard elevation).

