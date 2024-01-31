Falcons Announce Nine Coaching Moves

The Falcons announced that they have finalized nine coaching moves, including retaining assistant HC Jerry Gray on the staff of new HC Raheem Morris.

Gray has agreed to a contract extension to stay in Atlanta for the time being. The following is a complete list of staff being retained or hired by the team:

Assistant HC Jerry Gray QB coach T.J. Yates (formerly WR coach) OL coach Dwayne Ledford RB coach Michael Pitre DL coach Jay Rodgers Senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable Chief of Staff Steve Scarnecchia Director of Coaching Operations Sarah Hogan Coaching Operations Assistant Donovan Ellison

Gray, 61, was a first-round draft pick by the Rams back in 1985. He played until 1993 and had brief stints with the Oilers and Buccaneers. He got his start in coaching in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Oilers and was promoted to DB coach when the team became the Titans.

The Bills hired Gray as their defensive coordinator in 2001. After stints as a DB coach for the Redskins and Seahawks, Gray returned to Tennessee as the defensive coordinator. He joined Vikings HC Mike Zimmer‘s staff in 2014 and was with them through 2019.

In 2020, the Packers hired Gray as their defensive backs coach and he has remained with the team until 2023. He joined the Falcons’ staff as the assistant head coach.