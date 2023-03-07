Falcons Decline To Franchise RT Kaleb McGary

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons declined to use the franchise tag on RT Kaleb McGary.

The tag would have been $18.244 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. The two sides can still negotiate ahead of free agency next week but nothing is preventing McGary from testing the market once the new league year begins on March 15.

McGary, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2019. McGary just finished the final year of his four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

Atlanta declined McGary’s fifth-year option that would have paid him around $13 million for the 2023 season, making 2022 the final year of his deal.

In 2022, McGary appeared and started in 17 games for the Falcons at right tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 4 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We have him listed in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.