Falcons Waive OT Ryan Swoboda, Sign DE Kenny Oginni

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve signed defensive end Kenny Oginni and released offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda.

The Falcons received an international roster exemption for Oginni, who won’t count against the team’s active roster.

Swoboda, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in May of 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions.

The Lions waived Swoboda coming out of the preseason and he would later sign on to the Jets’ practice squad.

Swoboda joined the Falcons late last year and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract. He was waived with an injury designation a few days ago.