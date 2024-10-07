Falcons Designate LB Nate Landman To Return, Sign TE Armani Rogers To PS

Per Josh Kendall, the Falcons have designated LB Nate Landman to return from injured reserve and are signing TE Armani Rogers to their practice squad.

Landman, 25, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2022. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

Atlanta re-signed him to a futures deal last offseason and he wound up cracking their active roster, eventually earning a starting role. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Landman appeared in 16 games and started 14 times for the Falcons, recording 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.

In 2024, Landman has appeared in one game for the Falcons and recorded six total tackles.