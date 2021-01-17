Falcons Expected To Hire Saints Exec. Terry Fontenot As Next GM

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons are expected to hire Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot as their next GM.

The Falcons and Fontenot still need to finalize an agreement, but the expectation is that he will be named the team’s GM in the coming days.

The pool of candidates for the Falcons’ job included:

Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes

Saints VP/assistant GM-pro personnel Terry Fontenot

Falcons director of college scouting Anthony Robinson

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen

Fontenot has been a popular GM candidate this year and was in the final round for a couple of other vacancies. It looks likely he’ll end up with the Falcons as of now.

Fontenot has spent 16 seasons with the Saints and worked his way up through their scouting department. He’s currently in his sixth season as director of pro scouting for the Saints.