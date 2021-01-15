Falcons Have Offered HC Job To Titans OC Arthur Smith

Dianna Russini reports that the Falcons have made an offer to Titans OC Arthur Smith to be their next head coach.

Indications have been for a few days now that Smith was the guy to beat in Atlanta. He has drawn interest for several head-coaching jobs this offseason and it was to the point where it would have been a surprise if he didn’t land one of the available positions.

Atlanta reportedly has Saints executive as their top GM Terry Fontenot candidate.

Smith, 38, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for the Redskins for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans would hire Smith as their defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

In 2020, the Titans offense ranked No. 2 in total yards, No. 4 in total points, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.