Falcons HC Search Still Viewed As ‘Wide Open’ With More Second-Round Interviews To Come

A source with knowledge of the situation tells Michael Rothstein the Falcons’ head coaching search is still “wide open.”

Jonathan Jones has heard something similar. Atlanta has a second interview scheduled with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh this coming week and will also speak with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel.

The Falcons had a second interview with former Patriots HC Bill Belichick this weekend and things seemed to be picking up steam between the two sides. However, these two reports seem to be pumping the brakes a bit.

Jones notes if the Falcons end up hiring Belichick, it will be a major culture shock and some key members of the organization could be reassigned.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on the Falcons coaching search as the news is available.