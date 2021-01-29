Falcons Hire Washington Exec. As VP Of Player Personnel

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve hired Washington executive Kyle Smith as their VP of player personnel, which is the role he had previously.

“Kyle literally grew up in this business and is obsessed with, and passionate about, the process of building and managing competitive teams,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “He is extremely smart, detailed and organized, and he couldn’t be more excited to become an Atlanta Falcon.

“We are thrilled he is joining our team. I also wanted to acknowledge and appreciate our current staff who has shown flexibility and adaptability as we continue to make this transition within our organization. They have continued to focus on our goals as a team and we look forward to growing together.”

Smith actually interviewed for Washington’s GM job before the team hired Martin Mayhew and added Marty Hurney to their front office.

Smith, 36, played two seasons in the NFL for the Vikings and Buccaneers. He later joined Washington as a scout in 2011.

Smith spent 11 seasons in Washington and worked his way up to VP of player personnel for the 2020 season.