Falcons Host LB Nick Kwiatkoski For Visit

Tom Pelissero reports that the Falcons are bringing in LB Nick Kwiatkoski for a visit on Thursday.

Pelissero mentions that Kwiatkoski has two other visited scheduled and should be expected to sign with a team in the near future.

Kwiatkoski, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders. He later agreed to restructure his deal with the team but was cut loose back in March.

In 2021, Kwiatkoski appeared in 8 games for the Raiders and recorded 21 tackles.