No Resolution Into Eagles & Falcons Tampering Investigation This Week

Adam Schefter reports that per the NFL, the league’s review into tampering allegations against the Falcons and Eagles is ongoing and will not conclude this week.

Both teams have come under scrutiny for the process leading to signing RB Saquon Barkley and QB Kirk Cousins respectively.

Penn State HC James Franklin mentioned Eagles GM Howie Roseman talked directly with Barkley during the legal tampering period, which isn’t allowed unless the player is their own agent.

“For him now to come back and be able to play within the state, in Philadelphia, he said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well,” said Franklin, via Tim McManus.

Cousins appeared to admit during his introductory press conference that he had contact with the Falcons’ head athletic trainer before he was allowed to do so.

“There’s great people here,” Cousins said. “And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting — calling, yesterday, our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of P.R., I’m thinking we’ve got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

Sources believe the discipline for both teams is expected to involve draft picks and will be harsher for Atlanta than Philadelphia. Ian Rapoport believes that any potential loss of draft picks may not take place until next season.

Last year, the Cardinals and Eagles resolved tampering allegations around the hiring of HC Jonathan Gannon right around this time. The two teams swapped third-round picks with Philadelphia getting the higher selection and also a fifth-round pick this year.

In the past, the Dolphins have been docked a first-round pick in 2023 and their third-round pick this year for tampering violations involving Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The Chiefs were docked a third and sixth-round pick for tampering with WR Jeremy Maclin in free agency in 2015. Members of both organizations were also fined.

We’ll have more on tampering allegations against the Eagles and Falcons as the news is available.