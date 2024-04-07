Falcons Hosting DE James Smith-Williams For Visit

Per Aaron Wilson, the Falcons are hosting former Commanders DE James Smith-Williams for a visit.

Smith-Williams, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Commanders out of North Carolina State back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He made the roster as a rookie and remained with the team over the past four seasons, playing out his rookie contract.

He is now testing the free agent market for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Smith-Williams appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 22 tackles and one sack in seven starts.

We will have more on Smith-Williams as it becomes available.