Falcons Interested In Baker Mayfield?

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Falcons are among the interested teams in Buccaneers free agent QB Baker Mayfield.

Pauline expects Mayfield to be “at the top of their wish list” if the Falcons are not able to work out a trade for Bears QB Justin Fields.

The Buccaneers and Mayfield have made it clear that they have mutual interest in a deal to keep him in place as their quarterback. However, Mayfield is in position to test the open market as one of the best available quarterbacks this offseason.

Pauline reports that the “numbers being thrown around here at the combine are $34-$36 million, though no official offers have been made.”

This is short of the $40 million per year number Pauline had previously reported as an expected price for Mayfield.

Mayfield, 28, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Last offseason he signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million.

In 2023, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with 163 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.