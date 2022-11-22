Falcons Make Three Roster Moves For Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for their Week 12 matchup with the Commanders.

The full list of moves includes:

Falcons signed OL Ryan Neuzil to their active roster.

to their active roster. Falcons signed CB John Reid to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Falcons released S Devon Key from the practice squad.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

OL Justin Shaffer (Injured) DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured) CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Frank Darby WR Cam Batson WR Josh Ali TE Tucker Fisk DB Dylan Mabin RB B.J. Baylor WR Ra’Shaun Henry LB Dorian Etheridge DT Kobe Smith DE Amani Bledsoe LB Quinton Bell C Jonotthan Harrison TE John Raine CB John Reid

Reid, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

However, the Texans traded him to the Seahawks after just one season for a conditional draft pick. Seattle waived Reid coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad. He was cut loose last month.

In 2021, Reid appeared in 11 gamesfor the Seahawks, tallying 12 tackles and two pass defended.