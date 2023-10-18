Falcons Make Three Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons officially cut S Jaylinn Hawkins and promoted S Micah Abernathy from the practice squad to the active roster, per Terrin Waack of the team’s site.

Atlanta also signed RB Jacob Saylors to their practice squad, via Aaron Wilson.

Abernathy, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Tennessee but was cut loose after a few months. He caught on with the Buccaneers and Colts shortly after but was released from both teams in less than a week.

The Packers signed him to a contract in August of last year but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. Atlanta signed him off of Green Bay’s practice squad back in December.

In 2023, Abernathy has appeared in one game for the Falcons and recorded one tackle.