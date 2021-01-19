Falcons Officially Hire Terry Fontenot As GM

The Falcons announced they have officially hired Terry Fontenot as their next general manager.

It’s official! We have named Terry Fontenot our next general manager. https://t.co/HKRAGlaOJE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 19, 2021

Now that the Saints have been eliminated, the Falcons can officially make this move to lock up Fontenot. He was a popular GM candidate this year and was in the final round for a couple of other vacancies.

The Saints will also receive two third-round compensatory picks for losing Fontenot under the NFL’s new minority hiring initiative.

“When we started this process we were focused on finding someone that not only has a track record of identifying key building blocks that result in successful teams, but also someone who focuses on cohesive relationships within the building. We feel very strongly that we’ve found that individual in Terry Fontenot,” said Arthur Blank, the Falcons owner and chairman in a statement.

“In his past positions, he has shown the ability to make strong decisions and judgments that result in championship-caliber teams, while also understanding a variety of viewpoints and respecting a collaborative process throughout. Landing a leader of Terry’s stature, I believe our organization, players, fans and community will have confidence in our approach throughout this process as I am certain Terry will represent them and the expectations they have to a high level.

“I’d like to thank Rich McKay and so many across our organization that played a vital role in the comprehensive and well-coordinated process that resulted in Terry joining our family.”

Fontenot has spent 18 seasons with the Saints and worked his way up through their scouting department. He’s currently in his sixth season as director of pro scouting for the Saints.