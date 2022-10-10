Falcons Officially Trade LB Deion Jones To Browns For 2024 Pick Swap

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have officially processed the trade to send LB Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns.

OFFICIAL: Falcons trade Deion Jones to Cleveland Browns. Full trade details ⬇️https://t.co/fAiXBMnPb1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 10, 2022

Atlanta will send a 2024 seventh-round pick along with Jones and get back a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Browns.

Jones is currently on injured reserve with a shoulder injury but there’s a good chance he’ll be on the field soon for the Browns, as it’s been clear for a long time that he wasn’t in the Falcons’ plans this season.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal this offseason.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.