Falcons, Patriots, 49ers, Broncos & Jets Attending Justin Fields’ Second Pro Day

According to Albert Breer, the Falcons will also attend Ohio State QB Justin Fields‘ second pro day.

Breer adds that the Jets and Broncos are also going to be on hand for Fields’ Pro Day.

They’ll join the Patriots and 49ers as teams who are taking a second look at Fields.

All three teams have been linked to potentially having an interest in drafting a quarterback this year.

San Francisco has the No. 3 overall pick and Fields is among a trio of passers the 49ers are considering. This second pro day will be an opportunity for 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch to see Fields in person given they were at Alabama’s pro day to watch QB Mac Jones when Fields had his first pro day.

The Patriots also need a long-term quarterback and speculation in recent days has been that they could trade up in the draft if Fields starts to fall.

Atlanta has the No. 4 pick and is continuing to do homework on all of the top quarterbacks in this class.

Fields is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks available in this class and was projected for a long time as a top-three selection, though his stock has appeared to slip in recent weeks.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Fields to a version of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

During his junior season at Ohio State, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight starts. He also rushed 81 times for 382 yards and five more touchdowns.

