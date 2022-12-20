Falcons Place RB Caleb Huntley On IR, Sign OLB David Anenih Off Steelers PS

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed RB Caleb Huntley on injured reserve with his Achilles injury.

We have made the following moves: – Signed David Anenih to the 53-man roster

– Placed Caleb Huntley on the IR — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 20, 2022

To fill the open spot on the roster, Atlanta signed OLB David Anenih off the Steelers practice squad.

Huntley, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent his rookie year.

Atlanta re-signed Huntley to a futures deal for the 2022 season. He was waived again coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

In 2022, Huntley appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and rushed 76 times for 366 yards (4.8 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with two catches on two targets for three yards.

Anenih, 23, was a three-year starter at Houston. He was a First Team All-AAC selection as a senior.

He was not selected during the 2022 NFL Draft but signed on with the Titans in May. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Steelers signed him to their active roster in September but ended up waiving him after a few weeks. He returned to the practice squad.

During his college career at Houston, Anenih recorded 99 tackles, 20 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass deflections over the course of five seasons and 56 games.