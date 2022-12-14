Falcons Placing QB Marcus Mariota On Injured Reserve

Falcons HC Arthur Smith announced that QB Marcus Mariota is scheduled to undergo knee surgery and will be placed on the injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport.

Mariota, 29, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022.

In 2022, Mariota has started 13 games for the Falcons and completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,219 yards receiving, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 438 yards rushing and four touchdowns.