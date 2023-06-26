Falcons Promote Kyle Smith To Assistant GM, Also Promote Senior Exec. Ryan Pace

According to Jonathan Jones, the Atlanta Falcons have promoted Kyle Smith to assistant GM.

He had formerly been the VP of player personnel and has been a key member of the Falcons front office since coming over from Washington.

Jones reports the Falcons also promoted former senior executive Ryan Pace to director of player personnel. Pace joined the Falcons after his stint as GM of the Bears.

Smith, 38, is the son of former Chargers GM A.J. Smith and got his start in the league as a scout with Washington in 2011 after a brief stint as a player, both in the NFL and NFL Europe.

He worked his way up the organization in Washington and became director of college personnel in 2017. He was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2020 but left for the same position with the Falcons in 2021.

Pace, 45, began working for the Saints as an operations assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up through the scouting department to director of player personnel before departing to become the Bears’ general manager in 2015.

Pace was in the role for seven seasons before being fired by the Bears following the 2021 season. He joined the Falcons’ front office in 2022.

During his tenure in Chicago, Pace led the Bears to a record of 48-65 (42.4) percent and two playoff appearances. He was also named executive of the year by Sporting News in 2018.