Falcons Re-Sign DL Kentavius Street

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have re-signed DL Kentavius Street.

Streets are saying Kentavius is back — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 18, 2024

He was traded to the team at the deadline last year from the Eagles and carved out a role in the rotation.

Street, 27, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers out of N.C. State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,070,200 rookie contract that included a $610,200 signing bonus.

The Saints signed Street to a one-year contract in 2022. He joined the Eagles on a one-year deal in 2023 but was traded to the Falcons midseason.

In 2023, Street appeared in eight games for the Eagles and five games for the Falcons. He recorded 18 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.