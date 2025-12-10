Falcons Re-Sign S Jordan Fuller To PS

The Atlanta Falcons announced they re-signed S Jordan Fuller to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Fuller, 27, was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round out of Ohio State back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.465 million deal with the Rams that included a $170,708 signing bonus.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers. He signed with the Falcons this offseason.

In 2025, Fuller has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded two tackles.