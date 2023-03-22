Falcons Re-Signing OL Germain Ifedi

By
Nate Bouda
-

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are re-signing veteran OL Germain Ifedi to a one-year contract on Monday. 

Germain Ifedi

Ifedi, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option. 

Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.

The Falcons signed him to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. 

In 2022, Ifedi appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make a start for them.

