Falcons Request Interview With LSU Co-OC Cortez Hankton For OC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons have requested an interview with LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

New Falcons HC Raheem Morris has been working to fill out his staff since landing the job.

Rams QB Coach Zac Robinson is reportedly a name to watch for the Falcons’ job, but you can expect a full search in the coming weeks.

Hankton, 43, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Southern back in 2003. He played six seasons in the NFL for the Jaguars, Vikings and Buccaneers.

Hankton took his first coaching job as the WRs coach at Dartmouth. From there he worked for Vanderbilt and Georgia before LSU hired him in 2022. He was just promoted to co-offensive coordinator/WRs coach.