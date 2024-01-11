Falcons Requesting Interview With Rams DC Raheem Morris

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are expected to request an interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Morris previously worked for the Falcons and has wide-ranging coaching experience in the NFL.

Morris, 47, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.

We’ll have more on the Falcons’ coaching search as the news is available.