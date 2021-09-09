Falcons Restructure LB Deion Jones’ Contract

According to Michael Rothstein and Field Yates, the Falcons have restructured LB Deion Jones‘ contract.

Atlanta converted $4.172 million of Jones’ base salary into a signing bonus and spread it over the remainder of his deal, adding $2.782 million in cap space in 2021.

The Falcons also restructured Jones’ deal earlier this offseason.

Jones, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 106 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, two interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown and six passes defended.