Falcons Sign Fourth-Round DB Clark Phillips III

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed fourth-round DB Clark Phillips III to a rookie contract on Friday, according to Tori McElhaney of the team’s official site.

The Falcons have now signed four of their six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 8 Bijan Robinson RB Signed 2 38 Matthew Bergeron OG 3 75 Zach Harrison DE 4 113 Clark Phillips DB Signed 7 224 DeMarcco Hellams S Signed 7 225 Jovaughn Gwyn G Signed

Phillips, 21, was a three-year at Utah and earned Unanimous All-American and First Team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,613,528 rookie contract that includes a $773,528 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $943,382 in 2023.

During his college career, Phillips appeared in 31 games and started each, recording 112 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 30 pass defenses.