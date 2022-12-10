Falcons Sign QB Logan Woodside From Titans PS

According to Field Yates, the Falcons have signed QB Logan Woodside off of the Titans’ practice squad.

Woodside, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,529,996 contract that included a $69,996 signing bonus, but was waived by the Bengals as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Woodside was on and off of the Titans practice squad before returning to Tennessee in 2019. He wound up being among Tennessee’s roster cuts but was brought back and added to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in January 2020.

For his career, Woodside has appeared in 11 games and recorded one completion on three attempts for seven yards.