Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis To Two-Year, $5.5M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are signing RB Mike Davis to a two-year, $5.5 million deal.

Davis will receive $3 million guaranteed in the first year of the deal, per Rapoport, and instantly becomes the top back on Atlanta’s depth chart.

Davis, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He spent just over two years in San Francisco before he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Seahawks.

From there, Davis was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Bears in 2019. Chicago waived Davis in order to protect a compensatory pick and he was claimed by the Panthers.

Davis played out the remainder of his contract in Carolina and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and rushed for 642 yards on 165 carries (3.9 YPC) and six touchdowns to go along with 59 receptions for 373 yards receiving and two additional touchdowns.