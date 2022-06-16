Falcons Sign Two, Waive Two

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed OL Jonotthan Harrison and DT Jalen Dalton to the roster following a tryout at minicamp.

To make room, Atlanta waived WR Austin Trammell and RB Jeremy McNichols.

Harrison, 30, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his three years in Indianapolis but wasn’t tendered a restricted offer in 2017.

The Jets later signed Harrison to a one-year contract and he returned to the Jets on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2019.

Unfortunately, New York released him coming out of training camp in 2020 and he later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Giants in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason. He spent the year bouncing on and off their practice squad.

In 2019, Harrison appeared in all 16 games for the Jets, making 10 starts for them.