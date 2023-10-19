Falcons Sign WR Damiere Byrd To PS, Place WR Keilahn Harris On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they have signed WR Damiere Byrd to the practice squad.

To make room, the Falcons placed WR Keilahn Harris on the practice squad injured list, which functions pretty similarly to injured reserve.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

DB Natrone Brooks TE Tucker Fisk TE Parker Hesse (Injured) DT Timmy Horne DT Lacale London G Justin Shaffer T Tyler Vrabel T Barry Wesley (Injured) DB Lukas Denis DE Demone Harris LB Milo Eifler RB Carlos Washington WR Chris Blair WR Frank Darby WR Keilahn Harris (injured) LB Andre Smith RB Jacob Saylors DB Arnold Tarpley WR Damiere Byrd

Byrd, 30, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019

He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for 2020 and signed another one-year deal with the Bears in 2021. From there, Byrd joined the Falcons on a one-year contract for the 2022 season before catching on with the Panthers this offseason.

Carolina placed Byrd on injured reserve several weeks ago and he was later released with a settlement.

In 2022, Byrd appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and caught 13 passes for 268 yards receiving and two touchdowns.