Falcons Signing LB Andre Smith, Waiving LB Tae Davis

The Falcons announced on Tuesday that they are signing LB Andre Smith to the active roster and waiving LB Tae Davis in a corresponding move.

Smith, 26, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

Smith was on and off the Bills’ practice squad before agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million in 2021. From there, he caught on with the Titans before the Falcons signed him to a contract back in May and he has been on and off of the active roster.

In 2023, Smith has appeared in three games for the Falcons and recorded one tackle and no sacks.