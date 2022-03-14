Falcons Signing LT Jake Matthews To Three-Year Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that the Falcons are signing LT Jake Matthews to a three-year contract extension worth $52.5 million.

Rapoport adds that the deal will see Matthews make an average of $18.5 million in new money over the three new years of his deal and that the Falcons will gain some cap space to work with this offseason.

The team had previously restructured Matthews’ deal back in March of 2021 in order to free up $7.95 million in cap space.

Matthews, 30, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Falcons back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $16.5 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option.

Matthews signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the Falcons in 2018.

In 2021, Matthews appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons, making 17 starts for them at left tackle.