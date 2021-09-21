Falcons Signing P Dustin Colquitt To PS, Release G Bryan Witzmann

The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran P Dustin Colquitt to their practice squad on Tuesday, according to his agent.

The Flacons also released G Bryan Witzmann from their practice squad.

Congratulations to veteran NFL punter, 2x Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion @DustinColquitt2 on joining the @AtlantaFalcons! pic.twitter.com/V1TTQMtc0p — Paul Sheehy (@ProStarSports) September 21, 2021

Colquitt, 39, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2005. He’s played 15-years in Kansas City and was entering the final year of his three-year, $7.5 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,950,000 for the 2020 season when the Chiefs released him back in April.

The Steelers later signed Colquitt to a contract before releasing him during the season. He was later signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before joining the Jaguars last year.

Colquitt had a brief stint on the Chiefs’ practice squad late last season.

In 2020, Colquitt appeared in six games for the Steelers and Jaguars, totaling 1133 punt yards on 26 attempts (43.6 YPA), which includes eight punts downed inside the 20-yard line.