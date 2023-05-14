Falcons Signing WR Slade Bolden

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are signing WR Slade Bolden to a contract on Sunday.

Bolden tried out for the Falcons this weekend during their rookie minicamp and things apparently went well enough for him to earn an offer from the team.

Bolden, 24 wound up going undrafted out of Alabama in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore waived Bolden a few months later.

During his college career at Alabama, Bolden appeared in 30 games and caught 68 passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns.