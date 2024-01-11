Falcons Team To Watch For Bill Belichick?

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Falcons have been interested in landing Bill Belichick for weeks. However, Russini cautions that there are other candidates of interest for Atlanta as well.

The Falcons have yet to hire a head coach with prior experience under owner Arthur Blank. The team is positioned to compete in the NFC South but there are questions, particularly at quarterback that need to be addressed.

Either way, Belichick’s experience and preference could be something Blank values greatly.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects the Falcons and the Commanders to be the two teams to watch as potential landing spots for Belichick now that the Patriots have officially decided to move on.

Belichick has the greatest coaching resume of any candidate looking for a job, but he’s also a tricky fit for some teams.

Seattle is obviously looking to get younger in terms of their coaching after moving on from Pete Carroll. The Raiders likely won’t want to bring in another Patriots’ head coach after the Josh McDaniels situation.

The Panthers and Titans could be looking for a younger head coach.

There were some reports about the Chargers possibly having interest in Belichick, but it seems like Washington and Atlanta could be the best fits at this point.

It remains to be seen how much personnel control Belichick will want, given that the Patriots’ roster isn’t exactly in great shape. Will Belichick want to bring in someone he’s close to work as GM or is he willing to work with someone new?

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.