Falcons Waive/Injured WR Jeff Badet

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have waived WR/KR Jeff Badet on Friday with an injury designation.

He will revert to Atlanta’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers.

We have waived/injured WR Jeff Badet and have activated Dante Fowler Jr. from the COVID-19 list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 6, 2021

Badet, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 draft. He spent the entire 2018 season on the Vikings’ practice squad and returned to Minnesota on a futures contract in 2019.

The Vikings waived Badet coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to Washington’s practice squad. Badet spent most of the next two seasons on Washington’s practice squad before the team released him in May.

The Falcons signed him to a one-year deal back in June.

In 2020, Badet appeared in three games for Washington. He is yet to record a reception in the NFL.