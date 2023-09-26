Falcons Worked Out 10 Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons brought in 10 players for workouts, predominantly featuring special teams players including Ks Elliott Fry and Tristan Vizcaino.

The full list of players includes:

Fry, 28, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. From there, Fry had brief stints with the Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chiefs, Packers and Bengals. He was waived by the Jaguars during the 2022 preseason.

Fry was with the Cardinals on a futures deal earlier this offseason but ended up being cut in May. Denver signed him to the roster after that.

In 2021, Fry appeared in two games for the Chiefs and Bengals and converted 4 of 5 field goal attempts and 4 of 5 extra point tries.

Vizcaino, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018. He eventually signed on with the Bengals on a futures deal for the 2019 season. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys for 2020 but was cut loose in April. coming out of training camp. From there, Vizcaino had brief stints with the Bengals, Vikings, 49ers, and Bills before ultimately signing a two-year deal with the Chargers in March of 2021.

Vizcaino played for the Patriots and Cardinals before joining the Cowboys’ practice squad at the end of the 2022 season. He was brought back on a contract for 2023 but was later let go.

In 2022, Vizcaino appeared in one game for the Cardinals and two games for the Patriots, converting 2/2 field goals and 3/3 of his extra point attempts.